Fabrizio Romano reveals what Erik ten Hag told Facundo Pellistri as door is shut on loan exit



Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri will not leave Old Trafford and will remain with the Red Devils until the end of the season.

A loan move for Pellistri had been mooted throughout January but the Uruguayan is now set to stay.

A number of clubs around Europe expressed interest in Pellistri. The Peoples Person recently reported that Valencia asked about the player’s availability but were met with a stern response from Ten Hag that Pellistri is not going anywhere.

Pellistri has steadily become involved with the first team.

He came off the bench against both Nottingham Forest and Reading and did well during the time he was on the pitch.

Ten Hag has repeatedly said that like the other youngsters such as Alejandro Garnacho, Pellistri will get opportunities to impress and stake a claim in the starting XI.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United have informed Pellistri of their intentions to keep him.

Ten Hag has also assured the attacker that going forward he is part of his plans and will play a prominent role.

Romano relays, “Understand Manchester United have confirmed to Facundo Pellistri that he’s not leaving today.”

“No loan move, no chance — Ten Hag wants Pellistri as part of the squad.”

Romano’s indication is backed by another source, from Uruguay Fichajes.

As per the outlet, “Erik ten Hag has told Facundo Pellistri that he will be an important part of his Manchester United project.”

That Ten Hag is keeping faith in Pellistri will bode well for the 21-year-old’s confidence and help establish himself in the side.

