Houssem Aour: Manchester United exploring last gasp deal for Lyon midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Houssem Aouar.

According to Jonathan Shrager, the Red Devils have held early discussions about a potential loan deal.

Manchester United have held early discussions regarding a potential loan deal for Houssem Auoar. Far from being done, and currently seems unlikely — Jonas Hen Shrag (@JonathanShrager) January 31, 2023

United are on the verge of completing a deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

The Austrian is currently on a flight to Manchester to finalise his move.

Christian Eriksen’s injury prompted United to take action on the final day of the transfer window.

United fans will be pleased that their club could finally manage to do efficient business and land a player of the quality of Sabitzer.

Santi Aouna reports that United made inquiries about Aouar in the last 24 hours.

The report states:

“According to our information, the Mancunian club is ready to take the full salary of the OL player and pay a paying loan from an English source.”

“According to the latest news, it is finally Marcel Sabitzer who is on track to replace the Danish international at MU. But by midnight tonight, anything is possible…”

The Frenchman was touted as one of the finest young talents in the world a couple of years ago.

His formed as dipped recently, but under Erik ten Hag he could develop into a world beater.

It is to be seen whether United do press for his signing.