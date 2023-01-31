Man United target Rafael Leao stalling on latest contract offer from AC Milan

AC Milan are no closer to tying up the future of Manchester United target, Rafael Leao, with contract extension talks stalling.

As reported in calciomercato.com, Leao is yet to commit his future to the Italian giants, with top clubs circling for his signature.

Leao is seen as one of Europe’s top young talents, having helped fire the Rossoneri to their first Serie A title in eleven years last season.

The Portuguese forward currently has a year and a half left on his contract, which expires in the summer of 2024.

Milan are anxious to agree an extension sooner rather than later, in order to either keep Leao at the San Siro, or be in a position to demand a high transfer fee should he wish to leave.

The Italian club have been burnt before with high profile players leaving for free, with Franck Kessie and Gianluigi Donnarumma recent examples.

It is reported Leao has stalled on the £7 million contract offer currently on the table, heightening the concern to those at the San Siro.

Leao was left out of the Milan squad for their last game, a 5-2 home defeat at the hands of relegation threatened Sassuolo.

United were linked with the signing of Leao in the summer and the longer he stalls on Milan’s contract offer, the better position United, and any other potential suitors, find themselves in.

With just over a year left on his deal, there is a chance of striking a deal for much less than the player’s market value.

Leao has the ability to play as a number nine, or from the flanks and with versatility key in Erik ten Hag’s fluid attacking style at Old Trafford, he looks to be a good fit.

The forward has nine goals in his 22 appearances for Milan this season, as well as two in his five substitute appearances at the World Cup for Portugal.