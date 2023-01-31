Manchester United academy youngster Ondřej Mastný leaves club on loan



Manchester United academy goalkeeper Ondřej Mastný has left the club on loan.

Mastný will spend the rest of the season at Northern Irish side Portadown to gain first team experience.

The Czech goalkeeper joined United’s youth ranks in 2018 from hometown club Vysočina Jihlava.

The 20-year-old will challenge the South African Jethren Barr for the no. 1 spot in the team.

Portadown currently sit bottom of the NIFL having won only one of their 25 games played so far.

They hold the worst goal difference in the League having conceded 65 goals.

It was recently revealed that Erik ten Hag will begin to oversee the reserves and youth setup alongside his regular managerial role.

Regarding his own decision to take on this new layer to his leadership position, Ten Hag said:

“So the final responsibility lies with me about how the second team performs and the flow of players that goes from the reserve team to the first team.”

Mastný has been a member of United’s reserve side since 2020 after graduating from the Under-18s.

He has been a consistent member of Czech Republic’s youth teams, but is yet to make an official appearance for the nation’s under-20 or under-21 squad.

Mastný joins Matěj Kovář and Dermott Mee as fellow under-21 goalkeepers out on loan until the end of the season.

