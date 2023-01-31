Manchester United offered a chance to sign Yannick Carrasco

Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco has been offered to Manchester United.

According to The Telegraph, United will look to bring in a midfielder on loan on deadline day to replace Christian Eriksen.

The Danish international is expected to be sidelined till April after sustaining an injury in the game against Reading.

The report goes on to say:

“There is understood to have been contact between Carrasco’s representatives and United.”

“Although it seems far more likely that the Belgium international will join Barcelona in the summer.”

“It appears United manager Erik ten Hag is unsure whether he wants to bring in Carrasco despite the news that Eriksen will be out for around three months with an ankle injury sustained in the FA Cup win over Reading at the weekend.”

The report claims that United have made contact over the last few days to clubs like Atletico, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils are in dying need of midfield options.

With a barrage of games coming their way, it will take a lot of work to cope.

An injury to a player like Casemiro could prove disastrous for the campaign.

It is now imperative for the club to bring someone in to salvage the season.