Manchester United pushing to sign Marcel Sabitzer on deadline day

by Raj Dholakia
Manchester United are pushing to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils are keen on landing Sabitzer as a replacement for the injured Christian Eriksen.

The Danish midfielder is expected to be sidelined till April.

It is a massive blow for Erik ten Hag, who has started Eriksen regularly.

United are now hoping to strike a deal with Bayern for Sabitzer.

The player is open to the move, but there is interest from Chelsea as well

Fabrizio Romano tweeted:

“Manchester United have approached Bayern for Marcel Sabitzer. United are discussing potential terms with Bayern for Sabitzer after the news on Christian Eriksen injury. Talks are ongoing.”

Sabitzer would be a great addition to this United side.

He is tactically intelligent and would adapt to Ten Hag’s system.

The 28 year old is the midfield engine in Julian Nagelsmann’s high-pressing side.

Sabitzer is highly versatile and can operate in a number of positions across the pitch.

It will be a difficult deal to pull off, with just a few hours left before the window closes.

United have a congested fixture list and will need midfield options if they are to compete in all four competitions.

An elegant midfielder like Sabitzer would be ideal.

 

 

 

