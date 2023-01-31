“My main goal is to still win trophies”: Bruno Fernandes reflects on his three years at Man United



Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has stated his desire to still win trophies at Old Trafford.

Fernandes spoke to club media on his three-year anniversary of signing for United and declared his aims and ambitions remain the same as they did when he arrived from Sporting Lisbon.

Fewer recruits have had as much impact as Fernandes did when he put pen to paper on a United contract.

His goals and assists helped push United over the line in the 2019/20 season to finish in third position and within a Champions League spot.

In the next campaign, the Portuguese’s prominence in front of goal helped secure a second-placed finish.

On this day, three years ago #mufc signed one of the best January buys in English football’s history. 🇵🇹 He has 101 contributions since then 🎩 pic.twitter.com/V7NUPz7PSM — centredevils. (@centredevils) January 29, 2023

Fernandes said, “I still feel like my main goal is to still win trophies. I think the aim for this club has always been to win trophies and we can’t hide that.”

“You have to think game-by-game and think that the next one is more important. The aim, the global aim for the club is always winning trophies and it means a lot for the club, for the fans and the players.”

“No player comes to Man United thinking that the main goal is not winning trophies.”

Fernandes added that all arrivals at the Theatre of Dreams know what the club is and what it means to sport the United badge.

As per the playmaker, there are many players who desire to play for United but will never get the opportunity, so he and his teammates are privileged.

The 28-year-old disclosed that even if he has the chance to lift silverware this season, he will not stop. He will continue to look ahead towards winning the next accolade.

With United competing on all four fronts so far, Fernandes has an opportunity to bring United’s trophy drought to an end and achieve his primary objective.

