Predicted Man United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Jadon Sancho could be a surprise starter



Although Erik ten Hag has resisted the urge to tinker with his Manchester United side this season, he will surely rest a few players against Nottingham Forest tomorrow given that the Red Devils have a 3-0 aggregate lead in the match.

The club has just revealed that Christian Eriksen’s injury is serious – he was seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches after Saturday’s match against Reading – so he will definitely be absent.

His midfield partner, Casemiro, is also likely to be rested with more difficult matches on the horizon on Sunday against Crystal Palace and Wednesday against Leeds in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes has also played a lot of football and could be rotated as well.

If Scott McTominay has recovered from the minor knock that kept him out of the weekend’s game, he is likely to return and reform the infamous “McFred” midfield with Brazilian, Fred.

One option that Ten Hag might consider is to have them supported in midfield by Lisandro Martinez, leaving the Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof partnership active behind him.

Raphael Varane could continue in cotton wool until the weekend.

At full back, Diogo Dalot could be available again but if he is, it’s more likely he’s given 30 minutes off the bench than a start. Aaron Wan-Bissaka should once again retain his position.

Luke Shaw could be fit again after a short illness and may also get the last 30 minutes, with Tyrell Malacia starting.

David de Gea will most likely have an evening off, with Tom Heaton the probable replacement. Jack Butland is another option.

There could be a surprise recall for Jadon Sancho on the right wing. Ten Hag said he might have played a part against Reading at the weekend, which means he must be close, even though eventually he didn’t make it onto the pitch on that occasion.

A run out in a low-pressure game might be the perfect opportunity to start his comeback.

Marcus Rashford is another strong contender to be rested, with Alejandro Garnacho champing at the bit to replace him.

This leaves the striker position. There has been no indication as yet as to whether Anthony Martial is nearing fitness, so we expect Wout Weghorst to have to step up once again.

Ten Hag may provide an injury update at his press conference this afternoon, but in the meantime, here is our predicted XI for the game: