Marcel Sabitzer arrives at Munich airport ahead of flight to seal Man United move



Manchester United are edging closer to sealing a loan move for Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

A few hours ago, news broke that the Red Devils were locked in negotiations with both the player’s representatives and Bayern Munich over a loan deal for the Austrian.

According to Fabrizio Romano, terms have now been agreed and Sabitzer is on his way to England to ensure the transfer is completed.

Romano relays, “Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Marcel Sabitzer.”

“He has immediately accepted and he wants to work under Erik ten Hag.”

“He will be in Manchester later tonight waiting for a breakthrough in the talks between Man Utd and Bayern on a loan deal.”

🚨 Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Marcel Sabitzer — he has immediately accepted and he wants to work under Erik ten Hag. #MUFC He will be in Manchester later tonight waiting for breakthrough in the talks between Man Utd and Bayern on loan deal. pic.twitter.com/0ZEaqP9EhB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

The player was spotted at Munich airport, as he faces a race against time to complete the switch before the window shuts in a few hours. He confirms in the video that he is heading for Manchester.

Reliable German reporter Patrick Berger indicates that Sabitzer has already said goodbye to his teammates in Bavaria.

Marcel Sabitzer is on verge now joining Manchester United. He already said goodbye to his teammates, as per @kerry_hau. The Austrian is at the Airport in Munich now. Loan-transfer ahead. Details to be discussed. #MUFC 🔴 @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 31, 2023

Sabitzer and Ten Hag have also spoken and the United boss is keen to integrate the 28-year-old into his plans.

Sabitzer’s move to Old Trafford comes after the club confirmed a long-term injury to Christian Eriksen. The Dane got injured during United’s FA Cup clash against Reading.

A wild tackle from Andy Carroll left Eriksen on crutches and the midfielder is now expected to be sidelined for up to 12 weeks.

During his presser ahead of the game against Nottingham Forest, Ten Hag cast doubts about United’s likelihood of dipping into the market to procure the services of a replacement, but now it seems that he will be backed.

