Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Kobbie Mainoo could start against Nottingham Forest



Erik ten Hag will need to rest some tired legs tonight against Nottingham Forest without taking too many risks having a 3-0 aggregate lead in the Carabao Cup semi final.

Our predicted XI yesterday was rendered impossible after it was revealed late last night that Scott McTominay is injured and will not be able to play for the club for at least two weeks.

Erik ten Hag also confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho are eligible for the game, but Diogo Dalot is still injured.

It would appear that new loan signing Marcel Sabitzer is not eligible to play due to the late nature of his registration.

If the same players are to be rested as in our prediction yesterday, especially Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, a new look side will certainly have to take shape.

It is very possible that Martial and Sancho will be thrown straight into the starting lineup to try to reach some sort of match fitness for the tougher weekend match against Crystal Palace.

This would also allow Wout Weghorst and Antony, who have both played a lot of football, to be rested.

The predicted defence remains the same, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof being flanked by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia, as Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw are kept in cotton wool until Sunday.

Lisandro Martinez and Fred could form the defensive midfield partnership.

This leaves the big question as to who will play as the attacking midfielder. Kobbie Mainoo has had a few minutes under Ten Hag and has performed adequately, so he could be trusted to help steer the side home and into the final.

Other options are Zidane Iqbal as a slightly deeper 8 or to go three at the back with Luke Shaw or Varane coming in, allowing Malacia and Wan-Bissaka to move to wing back.

4-4-2 represents another option with Martial and Weghorst up top and just Lisandro and Fred in central midfield.

David de Gea could also be rested but with all the changes ahead of him, Ten Hag might opt to keep him in situ for stability.

This then is our revised predicted line-up for tonight’s 8pm kick off: