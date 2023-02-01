Axel Tuanzebe completes loan move to Stoke City



Amidst the drama of the last day of the transfer window and the signing of Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer on loan, Manchester United also managed to agree some outgoing loans.

One of the most significant of those was defender Axel Tuanzebe, who completed his switch to Championship side Stoke City.

Tuanzebe has been unavailable all season due to an injury sustained in July and there is little chance of getting minutes with United due to his lack of match fitness.

He has therefore agreed the deal with the Potters to try to get back to speed.

United’s official website announced that:

“Unfortunately, the homegrown defender has battled a series of injuries in recent years and he has not featured under Erik ten Hag as a result.

“But he has been working hard on his fitness all campaign and is now looking forward to registering some minutes on loan.”

Stoke manager Alex Neil said (via club’s official site): “It was important that we added to our defensive resources and Axel is a player who knows the Championship and is keen to test himself at this level again.”

Whilst the club’s technical director, Ricky Martin, added: “Axel’s pedigree speaks for itself, and we are delighted he will be with us for the remainder of the season.”

Tuanzebe, who has captained United at every level from youth to the first team, will be Stoke’s fifth January signing as the club attempts to haul itself out of danger in the Championship, where they lie in 18th place.

The 25 year old could make his debut for the club on Saturday against Luton Town.

It will be his fifth loan from United, having had one previous spell at Napoli and three at Aston Villa.