Confirmed XI: Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial on the bench for Man United

Erik Ten Hag has fielded a strong Manchester United side for tonight’s Carabao Cup semi final second leg against Nottingham Forest.

Stars have not been rested as expected despite the Red Devils holding a 3-0 lead after the first leg.

One player who does get a rest is David de Gea, with Tom Heaton replacing him in goal.

In defence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lisandro Martinez are joined by returning Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw, with Tyrell Malacia returning to the bench after deputising for Shaw in recent games.

Casemiro and Fred are in midfield with Bruno Fernandes ahead of them.

Marcus Rashford is the only outfield regular to be rested, with Alejandro Garnacho replacing him.

Wout Weghorst and Antony make up the XI.

Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial return on the bench.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof join them, Rashford, De Gea and Malacia, along with Kobbie Mainoo and Facundo Pellistri.

Anthony Elanga misses out of the squad altogether.

With new loan signing Marcel Sabitzer not available until Saturday, the return of Martial and Sancho will go some way to compensating for the absence of injured Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Diogo Dalot and Donny van de Beek.