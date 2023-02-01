Erik ten Hag confirms Scott McTominay is out injured for weeks



Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Scott McTominay is injured and will not be available for Manchester United’s next few games.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup semi final second leg match against Nottingham Forest, the manager said:

“[Christian Eriksen’s injury is] of course a concern. These are things you have to deal with as you can do nothing for it.

“You can set the squad and in January of course we also had Donny [van de Beek] who has dropped out for the rest of the season.

“Christian Eriksen is now out for the coming part of the season and then also Scott McTominay is not available I think also for the coming week, two weeks, maybe even longer.

“That means that we have a challenge there and the squad has a challenge.

“We also have quality players there. This is obvious, but the depth is not that good anymore. We as a team we have to deal with that.”

McTominay’s injury, coupled with that of Eriksen and Van de Beek, leaves Casemiro and Fred as the only senior central midfielders left in United’s squad.

It would seem that United have acted to resolve the situation by signing Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer on loan for the rest of the season, which should be confirmed in the coming hour(s).

Academy breakthrough stars Zidane Iqbal and Kobbie Mainoo are also available as they have not been sent out on loan.

Another option United have is to play Bruno Fernandes as a number eight rather than a number 10 and for Lisandro Martinez to play at number six.

But with the side still fighting on four different fronts, even when Sabitzer is confirmed, the midfield roster is uncomfortably thin.