Erik ten Hag spotted house hunting as he looks to find a quiet area to settle down in



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been spotted house hunting following an impressive start to his time at the club.

It has been a great opening six months for the Dutchman with United still in four competitions.

This is even more impressive considering that the Red Devils are the only Premier League club to be fighting on all four fronts.

Ten Hag has it all to play for and he is preparing for it by trying to settle down in a quiet part of the city.

Daily Mail reports that Ten Hag has been spotted in Cheshire looking in an estate agent’s window.

He was with his wife, Bianca as the two went on a successful electric bike ride around Manchester.

Following their win over Reading last week, the United squad took the next day off.

Ten Hag will be keen to settle down in Cheshire where the majority of the squad currently resides.

The couple were spotted in November of last year in the same area, presumably looking for a permanent residence.

It is possible that they’re looking to move out of the city and closer to where most of his player stay and try and find a quiet area.

The manager will be pleased that United are going in the right direction but will be hoping they can continue their form ahead of the crucial second-half of the season.

He has got reinforcements in the form of Wout Weghorst, Marcel Sabitzer and Jack Butland with the trio joining United on loan during the January transfer window.

The club had to act in the market following a serious injury to Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek.

Martin Dubravka and Cristiano Ronaldo also departed midway through the season and left a gap in the squad.

United will be hoping to reach the final of the Carabao Cup tonight as Ten Hag’s Reds face Nottingham Forest in the second leg.

