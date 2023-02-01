It’s official: Marcel Sabitzer joins Manchester United



Marcel Sabitzer has officially joined Man United on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season.

Injuries forced the Red Devils to act on deadline day.

Christian Eriksen is out until at least the end of April and Scott McTominay will be unavailable for a minimum of two weeks.

Donny van de Beek has also been ruled out for the season, leaving Casemiro and Fred as the only available senior midfielders.

The 28 year old represents a quality proven international with a wealth of experience.

United’s director of football John Murtough said:

“He [Marcel Sabitzer] adds further quality to our squad and experience to the dressing room.

“Marcel is a player that we have watched for a long time. The opportunity arose quickly, and we knew that he was someone with the ability and character to make an impact.”

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said:

“United expressed an interest in Marcel Sabitzer at the beginning of the week.

“Marcel told us he would like more playing time and he’s confident he will get that at United.

“After consultation with our coach Julian Nagelsmann, we accepted the request and have loaned Marcel to Manchester United until 30 June. We wish him every success for the second half of the season with United.”

United said on the club’s website:

“Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Marcel Sabitzer has joined the club on loan from Bayern Munich until June 2023.

“The Austrian midfielder has made 443 career club appearances across Europe, including 54 since joining FC Bayern Munich in August 2021.

While Sabitzer said:

“Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions. From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season.

“I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I am excited to start with my new team-mates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans.”