Joe Hugill and Sonny Aljofree set for “innovative” Altrincham loan moves



Academy stars Joe Hugill and Sonny Aljofree are set to join non-league side Altrincham for the rest of the season on loan deals according to reports.

The Manchester Evening News claims that the pair will join Maxi Oyedele, who joined Alty in January.

The transfer window does not apply to non-league clubs so the deals did not have to be completed before yesterday’s deadline and are likely to be confirmed in due course.

In what is seen as an innovative deal, the two stars will still train with United’s Under 21s and potentially play for them whilst also representing the non-league outfit.

According to The MEN, “Sources say the legislation allows them to gain non-league experience whilst remaining involved in the day-to-day environment at United.”

The pair will follow Charlie McNeill, Di’Shon Bernard, Shola Shoretire, Ondrej Mastny and Charlie Savage as mid-season loanees.

Ethan Laird, Ethan Galbraith and Will Fish are among those who were already loaned out for the season.

The exodus will certainly leave the Under 21’s short of numbers, especially up front, where Hugill and McNeill were the main strikers.

The tall and rangy striker Hugill is one of United’s top young talents.

Having just turned 19, he is already well established in the Under 21’s set up and has scored six goals in five games this season.

18-year-old Aljofree is one of the club’s best young centre backs and has made nine appearances for the Under 18’s this season.

It was also confirmed yesterday that 25 year old Axel Tuanzebe has joined Stoke City on loan and that McNeill had joined Newport County.