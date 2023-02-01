Keylor Navas joins Nottingham Forest on loan to provide back up to Dean Henderson

A busy January transfer deadline day yesterday saw many Premier League clubs bolster their squads ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Nottingham Forest were once again active in the market, adding three more players to their ranks. One of whom was experienced goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

As reported in the Daily Mail, Navas signed for Forest on a loan deal until the end of the season from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Champions League winner is expected to provide competition to Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson.

However, with Henderson currently out injured, Navas is likely to make his debut in the Premier League this weekend.

Should the 36-year-old perform to the standards he is capable of, Henderson will have a battle on his hands to get back in Steve Cooper’s side.

Henderson’s injury is expected to keep him on the sidelines for five weeks, which is plenty of time for Navas to settle in at the City Ground.

Navas has been playing second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma in Paris this season and will expect more minutes at Forest.

The United stopper left Old Trafford for more first-team football last summer and the arrival of the Costa Rican may put his nose out of joint.

Henderson, never short on confidence, will back himself to reclaim his place when he returns from injury.

However, his long-term future still remains unclear after his controversial interview after leaving United. The keeper accused the club of broken promises and questioned decisions of senior figures at Old Trafford.

The No 1 position in Erik ten Hag’s side is certainly up for grabs, with David de Gea nearing the end of his contract.

It remains to be seen whether Henderson has what it takes to fill De Gea’s gloves, but his current fight lies at Forest, ensuring he ends the season as No 1 before returning to Manchester.

United host Henderson’s Nottingham Forest this evening in the second-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Ten Hag’s men are set to defend a three-goal lead as they look to reach their first domestic cup final since 2017.

