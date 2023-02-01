Manchester United complete the signing of Marcel Sabitzer on deadline day

Manchester United have signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich.

The club has not yet put out an official statement but the deal has been confirmed by tier 1 journalist Florian Plettenberg, saying:

“#Sabitzer: DONE DEAL NOW! He has passed his medical a few minutes ago. Total agreement since Tuesday night. Paperwork’s are all done now. Sabitzer will join @ManUtd on a 6-months-loan as revealed yesterday. He’s a new player of #MUFC!”

United were forced to act quickly after Christian Eriksen’s injury.

With the barrage of fixtures coming their way, United desperately needed a replacement.

In Sabitzer, they have an excellent all-round midfielder capable of playing in multiple positions.

He is energetic and technically proficient in playing alongside Casemiro in the centre of the park.

The 28 year old will bring dynamism to Ten Hag’s side.

He is also brilliant at set pieces and has a great shot on him.

United couldn’t have gotten a better player at this late stage in the window.

Fans will be excited to see the Austrian don the famous red jersey.