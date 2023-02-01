Manchester United were tracking multiple midfield targets before landing Marcel Sabitzer

Manchester United had a frantic end to an otherwise quiet transfer window.

There were just two incomings before Tuesday’s deadline, with Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland arriving on loan from Burnley and Crystal Palace, and it looked unlikely that there would be any more additions, with the Glazers hesitant to loosen the purse strings ahead of a summer sale.

Christian Eriksen’s ankle injury picked up in the FA Cup victory against Reading, which rules him out until the end of April, forced United’s hand as they scoured the market for a bargain at the death, hoping to find a suitable replacement.

Enter Marcel Sabitzer, on loan from German giants Bayern Munich.

The versatile Austrian midfield dynamo has struggled for playing time at the Allianz Arena since moving from RB Leipzig but he has the requisite skill-set and experience to provide cover for the injured Dane.

United were not just singularly focused on Sabitzer. According to Jonathan Shrager and Santi Aouna, United held ‘early discussions’ regarding a potential loan for Olympique Lyon’s Houssem Aouar.

Manchester United have held early discussions regarding a potential loan deal for Houssem Auoar. Far from being done, and currently seems unlikely — Jonas Hen Shrag (@JonathanShrager) January 31, 2023

🚨Info: Manchester United 🔴 ▫️Manchester United s'est renseigné ces dernières heures sur Houssem Aouar 🇩🇿. ▫️Mais est finalement Marcel Sabitzer qui est bien parti pour signer à MU.https://t.co/TQ094Q4FkV — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) January 31, 2023

The Red Devils were also supposedly in for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans on a similarly structured loan deal, according to Miguel Delaney, chief football writer at The Independent.

🚨 Manchester United considered loan move for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans and free agent Isco. [@MiguelDelaney] #MUFC — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 31, 2023

Delaney also confirmed United considered a move for former Real Madrid man and Golden Boy 2012 winner, Isco, who has been a free-agent since having his contract at Sevilla terminated, after coach Jorge Sampaoli admitted the Spaniard “did not meet the club’s expectations”.

Italian transfer guru Matteo Moretto claimed United were in talks for Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan midfielder was also being eyed by Barcelona, but will now spend the rest of the season at Fiorentina, after the Blaugrana failed in their bid to finalise a deal for the 26-year-old midfield general.

🚨🇲🇦| Manchester United have asked Fiorentina about Sofyan Amrabat along with Barcelona. #MUFC [@MatteMoretto @ManagingBarca] — UtdActive (@UtdActive) January 31, 2023

Sami Mokbel and Simon Jones from the Daily Mail reported that United made a further enquiry for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Japanese playmaker Daichi Kamada.

🚨 JUST IN: #mufc have made an enquiry to Eintracht Frankfurt about Japan international Daichi Kamada. [@SamiMokbel81_DM, Simon Jones] ✅ — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 31, 2023

The likely scenario may be that United were in for all of these players, hoping to fill the space left void by Eriksen’s unfortunate injury.

By landing Marcel Sabitzer, they may have managed to perfectly execute what they set out to do.