Manchester United’s “magnifico” spearheads team’s charge to Wembley



Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest by two goals to nil in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

United clinched both of their goals in the second half, through Anthony Martial and Fred.

The Red Devils mustered a possession of 74% to Forest’s 26. Erik ten Hag’s men also registered more shots on target than their opposition.

United had 13 shots, with six on target. Forest on the other hand had five shots, with only three requiring Tom Heaton to swing into action.

The 20-time English champions made 616 passes with a pass accuracy of 87%. Forest made 213 passes with a success rate of 58%.

Despite not scoring, United’s most outstanding player throughout the 90 minutes was Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese largely played in his preferred playmaking role before being shifted to the right flank after Jadon Sancho‘s introduction to proceedings.

Fernandes had a pass accuracy of 84%.

The midfielder touched the ball 82 times in what was an all-round and comprehensive performance from him.

Fernandes completed 100% of the long balls he attempted. He tried to ping five long balls and excelled with all of his tries.

The 28-year-old, as he usually is, was a creative force. He made four key passes.

Fernandes was also immense from a defensive point of view. He won three out of his four ground duels, which helped the team keep a clean sheet.

Fernandes successfully made two crosses and completed 100% of his dribbles.

Against Forest, Fernandes showed again why he’s almost an undroppable entity within the team. His display was instrumental in helping the club clinch a spot in the final, where the team will face an old rival in Newcastle.

