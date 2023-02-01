Paul Merson not impressed with Manchester United signing Marcel Sabitzer

Paul Merson has taken a swipe at the new Manchester United signing Marcel Sabitzer.

United just announced the signing of the 28 year old midfielder, in the dying hours of the winter transfer window.

Christian Eriksen’s ankle injury forced the club to aggressively look for a replacement on deadline day.

United explored other options like Saul Niguez , Yannick Carasco , Isco

They eventually decided to go for Sabitzer, who was the manager’s preferred choice

Isco, Saúl Ñíguez, Houssem Aouar and Yannick Carrasco were all offered to #mufc today, but United did not pursue any of the deals. Marcel Sabitzer is the player they wanted [@skysports_sheth] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 31, 2023

Paul Merson, however, was not impressed with the signing.

🗣 "He doesn't get in the Bayern Munich team. It's a panic." ❌ Paul Merson is not convinced by Manchester United and Chelsea's pursuit of Marcel Sabitzer pic.twitter.com/5ICZTX9Geq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 31, 2023

“He [Sabitzer] doesn’t get in the Bayern Munich team, as the manager just said.”

“He’s way off that. Their two in midfield is cemented, but if he was that good, he’d be pushing.”

“So again, it goes back to panic. There was no interest in him on January 1st. Now, it’s a panic buy.”

“Eriksen has just got injured. It’s a panic. You’re buying fourth-choice Bayern Munich players. For me, I’m not sure about that. He doesn’t get into the Bayern Munich team.”

“If I’m a Manchester United fan or a Chelsea fan, I’d be looking and going, he doesn’t get anywhere near Bayern’s first team.”

“So if he’s not playing in their first team, why would we want him in our club? Is he going to make us better? Is there players there already who should be better than him? In my opinion, yes.”

Merson must not have even watched Sabitzer play in the Bundesliga.

The 28 year old has been one of the best midfielders in Europe over the past five years.

Moreover, his skill set matches the exact type of midfielder Ten Hag would want at United.

It is not always about the big-name signings. United have made that mistake in the past and have suffered.

The club have backed the manager and have pulled off an excellent deal on deadline day.