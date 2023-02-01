Player ratings: Man United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (agg 5-0)



Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 this evening in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi final, resulting in an aggregate score of 5-0. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Tom Heaton 7.5 – Good save in the first half off his chest and another in the 82nd minute. Also did some useful sweeping.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7.5 – Another good outing from the Spider. Defensively much more concentrated and responsible but also a constant threat going forward.

Raphael Varane 7 – Calm composure at the back.

Lisandro Martinez 8 – What a defender. You just know in any tussle, he is going to come out with the ball. What was that crazy touchline move in the first half?

Luke Shaw 7 – Good to have him back. Has an authority and strength that Malacia lacks although the Dutchman maybe possesses bite that Shaw lacks. A good tussle for the left back spot.

Fred 7 – Worked tirelessly and bagged another goal. It’s becoming a habit.

Casemiro 5.5 – A little under par from the Brazilian, lunging in for a couple of tackles that led to goal chances and a yellow card. Not his best game.

Antony 4 – Totally anonymous other than the left footed rocket that sailed narrowly over the bar. Just a horrible performance.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Great second half after a quiet first 45. Seemed to get more joy on the right wing.

Alejandro Garnacho 6 – Slightly disappointing. Always willing to have a go, but the end product wasn’t great tonight other than a decent shot just before he was subbed.

Wout Weghost 6 – Unlucky not to score with the header just before half time. Otherwise didn’t have much impact on the game and needs to get to know where the ball is going to be delivered a bit better.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford 8 – Sharp and hungry, got two assists, bring on the next game.

Anthony Martial 7 – Looked pretty rusty and was lucky with the goal, but it will hopefully give him confidence.

Jadon Sancho 6 – An uneventful return. Didn’t really get into the game. Looks like he’s being repurposed as a number 10.

Harry Maguire 6 – Not much impact.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Not much impact.