Anthony Martial equals David Beckham’s goal scoring tally for Manchester United

Manchester United cruised into the Carabao Cup final last night, beating Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford by two goals to nil on the night to secure a five nil aggregate scoreline.

Anthony Martial came off the bench to score United’s first of the night and in doing so joined an illustrious list of United goalscorers.

As reported by manutd.com, the Frenchman is now in the top 25 all-time goalscorers for the club.

Martial’s left footed finish was his 85th goal for United, putting him level with club legend, David Beckham.

The forward has had his ups and downs since joining United on deadline day in the summer of 2015 from Monaco.

His United career started with a bang with his unforgettable debut goal against Liverpool.

Since then there have been a few Manchester Derby strikes and a memorable, stoppage time, FA Cup semi final winner against Everton.

However, these moments have been few and far between in Martial’s seven and a half year stay at the club.

It looked as though his days at Old Trafford may have been numbered having been loaned out to Sevilla for the second half of last season.

But the arrival of Erik ten Hag has flickered the Frenchman back to life, when he has been available.

If the 27-year-old can stay injury free, he will have a big part to play in the second half of the campaign, with games coming thick and fast.

His long term future looks a little less certain with United almost certain to go into the market for a centre forward in the summer.

But for now, United fans will be hoping to see Tony Martial score again, with the club still fighting on four fronts in what promises to be an exciting end to the current campaign.