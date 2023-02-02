All criminal charges dropped against Man United’s Mason Greenwood



Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood has been cleared of all charges of rape and assault brought against him by Greater Manchester Police.

The charges were brought in 2021 after allegations were made on social media by his girlfriend that he had attacked her physically and sexually.

Greenwood was suspended by United pending the outcome of the investigations and has not played football since.

A statement from GMP said today:

“Criminal proceedings against a 21-year-old man in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022 have, today (Thursday 2 February 2023), been discontinued by the CPS.

“Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man, who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this.”

The statement goes on to say that the “decision has not been taken lightly”.

They further added that despite the public interest in the case, they would not be commenting further.

“I would, however, like to use this opportunity to reiterate GMP’s commitment to investigating allegations of violence against women and girls and supporting those affected, regardless of their circumstances, throughout what can be a hard and upsetting time for them,” the statement concluded.

What this means in terms of Greenwood’s future as a Manchester United player and as a footballer remains to be seen.

With no valid reason to terminate his contract, United would have to pay it up in full or sell the player if they did not wish him to wear the red shirt again.

