Erik ten Hag handed huge injury boost as Diogo Dalot returns to training



Manchester United have been dealt a major blow recently in terms of injuries with as many as three midfielders ruled out for varying lengths of time.

Scott McTominay suffered an injury and will be missing for a couple of weeks while Donny van de Beek is out for the season.

The latest injury suffered by Christian Eriksen forced the club to act swiftly and bring in Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich as back-up.

Dalot provides injury boost to ETH

However, in some good news on the injury front, Erik ten Hag‘s forces will be boosted by the fact that Diogo Dalot has returned to training after missing nine games through injury post the World Cup.

“Hopefully, Scott (McTominay) will be with us soon,” United captain Bruno Fernandes said. “We know Christian (Eriksen) will unfortunately be a bit longer but we are really happy for the team that it gets more and more players fit.

“Diogo is training also with us and will probably be fully fit really soon and that is really good because the manager has more options,” Bruno Fernandes was quoted as saying by The Manchester Evening News.

His latest knock came against Charlton Athletic in the first-half of United’s League Cup quarter-final win and it turned out to be a hamstring strain.

It was a big blow when he returned injured from the World Cup as the Portuguese had impressed the Dutch manager to such an extent in pre-season that he became the de-facto right full-back for the club.

The 23-year-old ended up playing 20 out of the first 21 games in the season with the only game he missed was due to suspension.

Dalot could be part of Palace squad

His prominent role meant previous incumbent Aaron Wan-Bissaka managed only four minutes of action prior to the Qatar showpiece and was close to being sold.

Both full-backs fighting for a starting spot will further embolden the manager who will now have two in-form players fighting for the right-back spot.

Ten Hag had earlier complained of the lack of competition in that spot and had hinted at Dalot being overburdened due top the number of games he was playing in.

The report also mentioned that Dalot was present at Old Trafford on Wednesday as United clinched a Wembley spot and could return for the Premier League visit of Crystal Palace on Saturday.



