Juventus have set their asking price for Manchester United-target Dusan Vlahovic



New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has turned the fortunes of this club around with the team set for a trip to Wembley in February, after a long gap of six years.

But the Dutchman will be aware of the frailties of the squad which have ended up costing him already this season. The lack of an elite goalscorer is one that has been most keenly felt.

Marcus Rashford has done admirably but the club are still in need of a proper No 9 and that is something the club are targeting ahead of next summer’s window.

Juve open to letting Vlahovic leave

The likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko have all been mentioned as possible targets.

Another player whose name has started gaining traction recently is Juventus front man Dusan Vlahovic following the club’s recent controversy.

According to Rudy Galetti, the Serbian could be on the move next summer despite arriving for big money in January 2022.

“Despite the economic investment made by the Juventus club to take him from Fiorentina in January 2022, Juventus are thinking about his possible sale in the summer,” a report on his website mentioned.

*Vlahovic Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United are prepared to battle Arsenal for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic next summer, as Journalist Rudy Galetti said.#ManUnited are expected to sign a striker this summer transfer window#MUFC #ManUtd #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/wldTuSWFfc — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) February 1, 2023

The 23-year-old has not had the desired impact since his move from Fiorentina and that has been partly down to injury concerns which affected him even during the World Cup.

United, Arsenal & Atletico after Vlahovic

The Turn-based side are open to letting him leave for an offer of €80million, a fee United will have no problem in matching.

Premier League leaders Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are also watching this situation closely.

“Concrete interest that comes especially from England, with Manchester United and Arsenal who will closely follow the performance of the Serbian forward.

“Performances that will also be monitored in Spain, where Atletico Madrid remain on the sidelines, especially in the event of the definitive sale of Joao Felix in the summer,” the report added.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



