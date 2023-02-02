Manchester United’s offer of €80million for Fede Valverde considered insufficient by Real Madrid



Manchester United have been hamstrung this season due to their lack of an elite goal-scorer and long-term injuries to multiple midfielders.

Manager Erik ten Hag has already chalked out plans with regards to remedying the striker crisis with multiple high-profile names on the list.

And the Red Devils are also in the process of recruiting a top-class midfielder and the latest name to be linked with a move to Old Trafford is Fede Valverde.

United had tried for Valverde last summer

El Nacional have exclusively revealed that the 20-time English league champions had already tried to sign the Uruguayan last summer and will return for him next summer as well.

The Real Madrid man was enjoying a brilliant start to the current campaign but post the World Cup, his form has dwindled and talks of an exit have once again resurfaced.

But the Madrid giants consider the 24-year-old to be “one of the pillars of the present and future of Real Madrid” and he is considered untouchable.

President Florentino Perez has already rejected United’s advances before but United are readying a humongous bid but Los Blancos still consider it to be inadequate.

“And Florentino Pérez proved it by rejecting a very interesting proposal. Because Manchester United still insists on hiring the Uruguayan international.

“Last summer, after Frenkie de Jong refused to leave Barça, they tried their best to sign the former Deportivo de la Coruña and Peñarol de Montevideo player, without success.

United also had plans for Valverde next summer

“And they were meditating to try their luck again, so they already had close to 80 million euros ready. A figure that is considered insufficient,” the report added.

El Nacional also add that only an “irrefutable proposal” could tempt Real to sell and the current offer is well below the La Liga giants’ valuation of the player.

Valverde and his family are well settled in Madrid and he currently has no intention of leaving the Spanish capital.

Ten Hag is building something special and it will be interesting to see how the Dutchman evolves the midfield next summer and who he decides to bring in.



