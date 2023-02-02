Marcel Sabitzer’s agent describes new Manchester United signing as having a ‘killer mentality’

Marcel’s Sabitzer’s agent has spoken on the player’s deadline day move to Manchester United.

As reported in The Mirror, Sabitzer’s agent, Roger Wittman, made his comments to German media outlet, TZ.de.

Wittman says his client is a top player, desperate to make his mark at Old Trafford after not playing as much as he would like at Bayern.

“It’s clear that he [Sabitzer] wants to play. He’s a top player, not just any player. All I can say is that Marcel is the most uncomfortable when he’s not playing.” he said.

The agent believes Sabitzer has the mentality to succeed at the top level, describing the Austrian as a ‘killer’ in character.

“He’s the most uncomfortable player when he loses, that’s the main thing. He’s a killer in character, the boy.” he said.

These qualities certainly mirror those of Erik ten Hag, who was tasked with changing the mentality around Old Trafford as well as improving the quality.

Ten Hag, described by summer signing Casemiro as being “obsessed with winning” and “always wanting the best”, appears to have signed another player who will fit his ethos at the club.

Sabitzer, signed to fill in for the injured Christian Eriksen, is expected to get plenty of game time with United facing a packed fixture schedule.

The midfielder has joined on a loan deal until the end of the season but good performances may lead to a permanent switch.

His high energy style, matched with quality on the ball, will provide Ten Hag with more than just cover between now and the end of the season.

At 28-years-old Sabitzer also brings experience to Old Trafford, having played at the top level of European football, as well as claiming over 60 caps for his country.

Sabitzer could be in line to make his debut in the Premier League on Saturday, with United entertaining Crystal Palace in a rare 3pm GMT kick off .







