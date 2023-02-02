Mason Greenwood speaks after being cleared of charges



Mason Greenwood has issued a statement after being cleared of assault and rape charges by Greater Manchester Police.

The player was held under arrest for an extended period after video and audio footage of what seemed to be physical and sexual abuse were posted on social media by his girlfriend.

However, amidst rumours that the woman is now back in a relationship with the United man, the Crown Prosecution Services have dropped all charges.

It is also rumoured that this is due to the inavailability of a key witness, although GMP did not confirm this in their statement.

“I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support,” he said in a public statement.

“There will be no further comment at this time.”

Greenwood is still under contract at Manchester United despite having been arrested early last year for the alleged offences. His contract still has 2½ years to run and expires in 2025.

United now must make a decision about how to move forward and have acknowledged that they must do so, saying today:

“Manchester United notes decision of Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

