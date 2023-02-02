Raphaël Varane all set to announce his retirement from international football



The French national team has been hugely successful in the last decade, winning one World and being runners-up in Qatar as well as finishing second-best in the Euros of 2016.

And the fulcrum of that side during this hugely profitable period has been Manchester United’s star defender Raphael Varane.

In a shocking turn of events, the centre-back is all set to announce his international retirement according to Le Parisien.

Varane set to announce retirement after physical wear & tear

“In reality, the tricolor defense manager is starting to experience some form of physical and psychological wear and tear. He also aspires to devote more time to his family,” the article mentioned as to why the 29-year-old is set to hang up his boots.

Varane’s injuries have certainly caught up with him despite his relatively young age in recent seasons. He was absent for long periods for United last term while he has missed a lot of action this campaign as well.

He had missed out on the Euros held at home and was close to missing the Qatar World Cup but showed tremendous resilience to make a comeback from the second game onwards.

But the cruel defeat in the final via a penalty shoot-out at the hands of Lionel Messi’s Argentina contributed majorly in Varane reaching this decision.

Despite the former Real Madrid star not being as vocal as some other members of the squad, he was highly respected as the report pointed out with his speech during the game against Poland making a huge impression on the squad.

“Everyone also agreed to promise him the captaincy after the withdrawal of Hugo Lloris. The decision of the latter, with whom he is very close, to bow out in Blue also weighed in Varane’s introspection,” the report added.

Bright next crop helped Varane arrive at decision

Another factor that helped him arrive at this decision was the emergence of the new generation which has talented players like Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate and Axel Disasi.

Varane bowing out will the end of a glorious chapter in French football and the Les Bleus will now have to find two stars to fill the void left by the United star and keeper Hugo Lloris.

For United, it is set to be a huge boon as Varane can finally focus on club football and will not need to leave on international duty, thus allowing him time to rest and reducing the chance of injury.

