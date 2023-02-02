Rene Mulensteen backs Marcel Sabitzer’s move to Manchester United

Former Manchester United coach, Rene Meulensteen believes the signing of Marcel Sabitzer will prove to be a shrewd piece of business by the club.

As reported in the Daily Mail, Meulensteen has praised the deadline day move for Austrian international.

Sabitzer has joined United on a loan deal until the end of the season from German Champions, Bayern Munich.

Meulensteen applauded the club for acting so quickly in the market after the news broke of Christian Eriksen’s injury.

“I think it’s a really quick and astute reaction from Manchester United. He can do all sorts of things. I think he is definitely a very, very clever signing.” he said.

The former United coach went on to say that although Eriksen will be missed, Sabitzer will provide excellent cover.

“I am a big Christian Eriksen fan. He is a big miss for United but for them act so quickly and bring in Sabitzer on loan – he must have been somewhere on the radar with the club or Erik ten Hag before.” he said

Meulensteen went on to say he feels Sabitzer will fit in nicely at Old Trafford, with his experience and versatility.

“He is in Ten Hag’s mould. He’s a winner, he’s a versatile midfield player.” he said.

Sabitzer’s high energy style will no doubt be a huge asset to Ten Hag after injuries to Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay have left him short in the middle of the park.

United face a packed fixture schedule with the club still fighting on four fronts in what promises to be an exciting second of the campaign.

Ten Hag will be hoping Sabitzer hits the ground running and he could be in line to make his United debut in the weekend league fixture against Crystal Palace.