Roy Keane says the feel good factor is returning to Old Trafford after reaching Carabao Cup final

The feel good factor is back at Manchester United, with the club reaching their first domestic cup final in six years, last night.

Former United captain Roy Keane feels the upturn in mood at Old Trafford has been helped by the departure of certain players in the summer.

As reported in the Daily Mail, Keane says the decision to let go of the ‘energy sapping’ players, has contributed to United’s upturn in form.

“When the manager came in, United were rock-bottom and we had to talk about the recruitment, but what I think was key as well was the five or six players that left,” he said.

Keane went onto name four high-profile stars who were let go by the club, stating that their contract situations did not help United who had a miserable end to last season.

“I’m not knocking all these players, Pogba, Mata, Matic, Jesse Lingard, lads who’d been around and knew they were leaving. They knew they’d be leaving and their contracts were up for most of them and I think that wasn’t helping,” said Keane.

The club legend added that the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo will also have helped the mood at the club, with an exit the only option if United wanted to move forward.

“I think that’s helped (Ronaldo’s departure) the manager and the club. No one wanted that to be hanging over the second half of the season and it should have been dealt with in the summer,” he said

Keane went onto praise the job Erik ten Hag is doing and believes the feel good factor is definitely returning to the club.

“There definitely feels around the club a new energy, the new manager has put a few markers down after a bad start to the season, and that momentum and that feel good factor is back at the club. The energy levels are different.”

United are enjoying a fine run of form, with a last minute goal conceded against Arsenal causing their only defeat in the last fourteen games.

Ten Hag and his men now have a cup final to look forward to and the manager will be desperate to deliver silverware at his first opportunity for the club.

United are back in Premier League action this weekend, entertaining Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.







