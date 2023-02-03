Alejandro Garnacho agrees new five-year contract with Manchester United



Ahead of a busy second-half of the season and with Manchester United still fighting on all four fronts, the January transfer window was seen as crucial in terms of strengthening certain areas.

But due to the summer splurge and the uncertainty surrounding the Glazers, all the club could manage was make three loan signings.

While Marcel Sabitzer‘s deadline day deal did impress fans, nothing will make them happier than to learn that the club have practically agreed a new deal for their brightest prospect in years — Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho contract agreed

A lot was written recently as contract talks kept dragging on. It was reported that United’s monetary offer was not sufficient while the length of the contract was also seen as a mitigating factor.

That allowed Spanish clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to try and prize away the 18-year-old from Old Trafford.

But AS have now revealed that with the exception of a few image rights clauses, rest of the contract has been agreed with the player happy with the wages to be awarded and the length of the contract.

An agreement on Garnacho’s new deal is practically complete. The two parties are already in agreement with the economic terms and the duration of the contract, which will be five seasons (2028) [@Manu_Sainz] pic.twitter.com/6izga4eLbn — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 3, 2023

“The two parties are already satisfied with the economic terms and the duration of the contract, which will be five seasons. So the Argentine Hispanic will continue at Old Trafford until 2028.

“Only the distribution of image rights remains to be closed, but the parties hope to agree on it in a matter of days,” the report read.

United went all out to extend the Argentine’s contract, not only due to his importance to Erik ten Hag’s plans on the pitch, but the club’s aspirations off it.

Club have huge hopes from Garnacho

“The Red Devils leaders want the 18-year-old striker to be the image on which to build the club’s development in South America,” the article stated.

The club are aware that Garnacho could be the next Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of performances on nd off the field, and they are willing to bet heavily on him.

This news will no doubt please fans who have taken the academy graduate to heart and even replaced the iconic Portuguese’s song lyrics to accommodate his name.

The squad and the manager will also be pleased as it reduces another unwanted distraction and because the player is highly valued in the dressing room due to his effective displays this season which includes scoring thrice and assisting a further six in 23 games.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



