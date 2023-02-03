Didier Deschamps reacts to Raphael Varane’s international retirement



France manager Didier Deschamps has reacted to Raphael Varane’s retirement from international football.

Yesterday, the defender announced his decision to stop playing for his country after reaching the World Cup final in December.

The news came as a bit of a shock to many with expectations of Varane reaching at least the next World Cup.

He has been highly successful for his international side, winning the 2018 World Cup and being defeated in the final of the European Championships in 2016.

Now, through Sport Witness, Deschamps has reacted to the latest news and revealed some new information about the decision.

The manager told the media “Raphaël called me a few days ago to tell me he wanted to put an end to his international career.

“He’s an intelligent boy, who knows when to take time to reflect, weigh up the pros and cons before making a decision.

“He feels he’s arrived at the end of his adventure with the France national team.”

Varane’s international retirement will come as good news for Man United fans who would prefer to keep him wrapped in cotton wool during break in club-level matches.

His injury record hasn’t been so good over the last couple of seasons which could be an indication to why he has retired from international football.

The 29-year-old will no doubt want to prolong his career for as long as possible as he looks to win trophies at United.

Deschamps further reacted by saying “I lived a rather similar situation myself, I understand his arguments and respect his decision.

“Even if it can seem regrettable when you look at everything he was able to do with the national team up until the World Cup, during which he behaved, from start to finish, like the leader we all know.

“Of course, I cannot turn this page without a certain emotion, because of the links we have been able to weave since August 2012.

“ Like Hugo Lloris, he was, barring injuries, in all of my squads.”

Varane could feature in his first domestic final for United at the end of the month and will be hoping he can stay injury free.

The defender can look back on his France career with pride after his achievements in the World Cup previously.







