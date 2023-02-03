Erik ten Hag blocked Victor Lindelof’s deadline day loan move



Manchester United are going great guns in all four competitions and have reached their first domestic cup final in six years after making the Carabao Cup summit clash on Wednesday.

There is cause for optimism under new manager Erik ten Hag, who has remedied many of the ills that were plaguing the side last season.

One of the biggest was their defensive frailty which saw the Red Devils concede a record 57 times. They had the 13th meanest defence in the league, something not expected from the English giants.

ETH improved the defence by chucking out previous regulars

Ten Hag quickly realised that improving the defence took first priority. And the Dutchman did just that by bringing in Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro for big money.

The former Ajax coach has settled upon the partnership of World Cup winners Raphael Varane and Martinez with the much maligned pair of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof acting as backup.

And the 20-time English league champions hold the joint fifth-best defensive record this term and are improving by the day.

*Lindelof Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Eintracht Frankfurt were interested in Lindelof late in the just concluded transfer window, as BILD said. Victor was said to be keen on the move but Man United boss Erik ten Hag blocked the transfer.#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/YT2nbAdWIm — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) February 2, 2023

The lack of starts for both Maguire and Lindelof had seen them being tipped to leave the club during the January transfer window.

According to Bild, Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt failed with a deadline day loan bid for the Swede after the manager intervened and blocked the move.

They had been emboldened to move for the Sweden international due to his lack of minutes and the fact that the player himself had expressed an interest in the move.

Lindelof wished to move but ETH blocked the deal

“Frankfurt’s sports director Markus Krösche (42) was still working on a really exciting central defender: Victor Lindelöf.

“Lindelöf has often been on the bench or in the stands in England recently. Nevertheless, the new coach Erik ten Hag did not want to let him go in the end.

“According to BILD information, the player himself would have liked to come to Frankfurt,” the report added.

Lindelof has started only four times in the Premier League and has not played any of the big games. Most of his starts have come in the Europa League and League Cup.

But the Dutch boss does not want to lose cover considering the injury record of Varane and the sheer number of games coming up. Lindelof still has a crucial part to play if United are to successful this season.



