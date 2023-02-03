Erik ten Hag says Marcel Sabitzer could start vs Crystal Palace tomorrow



Erik ten Hag says Marcel Sabitzer will be in the squad and could start in United’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace tomorrow.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, he was asked if the Austrian would be in the squad.

“Yes”, he replied.

“He did only one session but you can see he’s a very fit player. I think he is ready to play.

“It could be [that he starts].

“I think he’s a really smart player, we give him some guidance but I think he knows the job so he could do.”

The manager was also asked to comment on the fact that Raphael Varane has retired from international football.

“For us, I think it’s good news. Rapha, he achieved everything in terms of football club wise but also with his nation — big respect and I am happy he puts all his energy and experience into the team.

“He gave me the information that he intended to do this.”

Asked if he could say anything about the news that Mason Greenwood has been cleared of criminal charges, the boss said:

“In this moment, I can’t give comment about the process. I can’t say anything about it. I refer to the statement of the club and at this moment I can’t add anything.”

He would not be drawn even on whether he has spoken to or met Greenwood.

Finally, the Dutchman was asked his thoughts about winning the Manager of the Month award while Marcus Rashford won the Player of the Month award for January.

“That’s always nice to win individual awards but it’s not about that, we have to win as a team,” he replied.

“We have to work on that and when the team is winning, individuals will get their rewards, that is always the football and not the other way around.”







