

Erik ten Hag says there is no danger of player burnout at Man United.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of United’ Premier League clash with Crystal Palace tomorrow, the manager was asked about the number of games Casemiro is playing and responded:

“He [Casemiro] is important, but in top football, there’s a risk that players can get injured.

“You can’t avoid it, but if you want to be successful in the season, you need your key players. Bruno is also playing every game, but I think those players are capable of it.”

“That’s why they are so good. You can always rely on them & that’s why they have won so many trophies.”

He was then asked whether, like Sir Alex Ferguson, he likes to play two games per week.

“Yeah, I think so, and that is the right approach not to get distracted by anything and keep the momentum going,” he replied.

“That’s the advantage of so many matches; that every time you can work on it and don’t have to wait so long.

“If you have to cover many matches, you also have the chance to improve your matches and your game quite quickly and I think that’s what we see in this moment.”

The boss conceded, though, that there was a need for a strong squad and cover for his key players.

“Of course, we need players to cover that [schedule] because there is a limit on every player but I think we have a depth in our squad.

“Maybe not that far as other teams but that also has something to do with your approach to it and how you do your load management.

“I don’t prefer a huge squad but also that has problems. In the front line until now we had some problems with quantity. Not in the quality but with the availability of the players. You definitely need numbers there if you want to cover all the games and be successful.”







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



