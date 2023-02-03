Football legend Marco Van Basten questions Manchester United’s signing of Wout Weghorst



Dutch legend Marc van Basten voiced his doubts about Manchester United’s recruit Wout Weghorst despite the imposing attacker making a great start at the club.

Currently on a loan deal, Weghorst has already begun repaying United boss Erik ten Hag’s faith.

On his first outing as a forward for the Red Devils, the towering Dutchman showcased his quick reactions and poacher’s instinct.

Weghorst left Nottingham Forest’s defence flat-footed as he reacted quickest to tap in the rebound from Antony’s shot.

In addition to a fine finish, United’s new loanee also finished the game with impressive 100% pass accuracy.

The United forward joined United on loan in January from Burnley, effectively cutting his time with Besiktas short in favour of Old Trafford.

Weghorst doesn’t command the same kind of hype as the man whose boots he came to fill – Cristiano Ronaldo.

His struggles at Burnley further compounded concerns around his signing.

Nonetheless, given the acrimonious ending to Ronaldo’s time at United, his immediate impact, and United’s remarkable run of form, he has been a welcome addition to the squad.

However, fellow countryman Van Basten remains skeptical about the new signing (via Sport Witness).

According to Voetbal Primeur, Van Basten said, “I still have my doubts about it though, because, after all, it’s a player who used to be at Burnley.

“That’s not really a top club in England. He comes from Turkey now… I have to say I am a bit bothered by it.

“I know less about it than Erik ten Hag. Sure, he has venom, shows commitment, and he is physically present with his body.”

The jury is still out on Weghorst, but for now, he seems worth every penny.







