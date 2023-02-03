Manchester United ready to match Napoli’s asking price for Victor Osimhen



Manchester United are the only Premier League club to be still competing in all four competitions and have just reached their first domestic cup final in six years.

New manager Erik ten Hag has turned the club’s fortunes around after a dismal last season where the club finished a lowly sixth and broke quite a few unwanted records.

From on-field excellence to reviving the careers of more than a few under-whelming stars, the Dutchman has changed the mood around Old Trafford.

But it has not been easy with the former Ajax coach having to grapple with a weak squad as well as the absence of an elite goalscorer after the acrimonious departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

United ready for summer striker hunt

Wout Weghorst arrived on loan in January but the move is seen as more of a stop-gap and the club have decided to sign someone of higher calibre next summer.

A lot of high-profile names are doing the rounds like Harry Kane and Dusan Vlahovic. One of the most frequently linked names is that of Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian is currently the Serie A top-scorer and is in imperious form, having scored 14 times in 16 league appearances while assisting a further four goals.

*Osimhen Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United are not afraid of paying the required fee to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen, as journalist Emanuele Cammaroto said via Napoli Magazine

The price tag is said to be €120m. #MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/ZHVhkVbIt9 — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) February 2, 2023

As previously reported by The Peoples Person, Napoli are aware of the interest Osimhen is generating and are open to selling him for a record fee.

Napoli Magazine have now revealed that the 24-year-old could cost in the region of €120 million and United are not afraid of matching that valuation to get their man.

Chelsea are also said to be in the hunt while Paris Saint-Germain have also been heavily linked with the hitman.

Napoli looking at alternatives for Osimhen

And the Serie A leaders are aware of this fact and are thus looking at alternatives as they prepare for next summer’s biggest transfer saga.

While Napoli have categorically denied their interest in Atalanta’s young striker Rasmus Højlund, they remain interested in Udinese front-man Beto.

“Manchester United and Chelsea are not afraid of the amount that Aurelio De Laurentiis will ask, that is 120 million. If the Nigerian striker goes to the Premier League, Giuntoli and his staff are already working on a couple of profiles.

“Denials about Hojlund , who physically and technically is not considered an heir of Osimhen. In Italy the only center forward followed by Napoli is Beto from Udinese. Reflections in progress on this situation and first contacts already started with the Friulians,” the report added.



