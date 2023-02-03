Marcel Sabitzer: I want to win trophies at Man United



Marcel Sabitzer has given his first interview as a Manchester United player.

The Austrian was signed on loan from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day after injuries to Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay left United bereft in midfield.

Although he is unlikely to be match fit, Sabitzer will have to hit the ground running and could make his debut for the Red Devils against Crystal Palace tomorrow.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the 28 year old said he is here to win trophies.

“I will give my all for the jersey,” he said.

“I’m very happy to be here, I will give my best and we will see what happens, but I am here to win trophies.

“Manchester United is a big club with fantastic fans.”

The Bayern Munich star then spoke about having played once at Old Trafford for RB Leipzig. It was in 2020 during lockdown so it was in front of an empty stadium.

He came on as a substitute on that occasion as United ran out 5-0 winners. However, Sabitzer started the reverse fixture in Leipzig and ran rings around the Reds’ midfield, orchestrating a 3-2 victory that would knock Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men out of the Champions League.

His incredible performances for Leipzig earned him a transfer to Bayern, but he has found playing time limited in Munich. When the opportunity to play for United presented itself. He did not hesitate.

“It is a great feeling to have the badge on my chest and I’m looking forward [to it],” he said.

“You can have a lot of expectations from me: good shots, duels.

“I’m excited to be on the pitch at Old Trafford.”

He also spoke about being the first Austrian to wear the red jersey, affirming “I feel proud and I will do my best to be a good Austrian player.”







