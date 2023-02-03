Marcel Sabitzer’s Manchester United shirt number confirmed

New Manchester United singing Marcel Sabitzer will wear the number 15 shirt during his spell at Old Trafford.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Sabitzer will take the shirt number which has been unoccupied since the summer.

The number has been somewhat of a poison chalice over the last nine years and Sabitzer will be looking to end the apparent jinx.

Andreas Pereira was the last owner of the number 15 before his move to Fulham at the start of the season.

Adnan Januzaj wore the shirt prior to Pereira before switching to the illustrious number 11 after breaking into the first team.

Unfortunately for Januzaj, and Pereira, neither went on to establish themselves at the club, with both now plying their trade elsewhere.

The last successful recipient of the 15 was Nemanja Vidic. The Serbian centre-back donned the shirt for the entirety of his successful eight year stay in Manchester.

Like Sabitzer, Vidic signed for the club in the January transfer window and if the Austrian has any type of impact close to Vidic, he will be a huge success.

Sabitzer’s future beyond this season is unclear but an impressive loan spell may result in a permanent move to Old Trafford.

The midfielder will bring high energy and quality to Erik ten Hag’s midfield, with the manager’s options in the middle of the park limited due to injuries to Eriksen, Van de Beek and McTominay.

It’s expected that Eriksen and Van de Beek will miss the majority, if not all, of the rest of the season so Sabitzer can expect plenty of game time.

The Austrian has now been officially registered by the club and is in line to make his debut against Crystal Palace on Saturday.