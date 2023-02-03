Sky to launch brand new show featuring former Manchester United stars



Roy Keane was a legend on the pitch for Manchester United, and retirement hasn’t stopped him from making headlines off the pitch. Keane’s passionate, blunt, and often off-the-cuff punditry has turned him into a TV room-favourite.

The former United captain now has the opportunity to deliver even more TV gold.

He will join fellow Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and former United teammate Gary Neville‘s The Overlap On Tour (via The Sun).

“Two Red Devils and a Scouser,” sounds like the beginning of a bad bar joke. After all, it’s not every day you get two United players and a Liverpool player teaming up to produce memorable television moments.

What’s in store

The unlikely trio will travel across the UK and Ireland visiting tourist attractions, grassroots clubs, and other locations with career significance and sentimental value.

The Sky Max series will do more than leverage the three football legends’ candid conversations and walks down memory lane.

There will also be footage from the fan forums featuring the three icons getting grilled by fans from across UK and Ireland.

Football fans accustomed to the hot takes of Keane and Carragher will be keen to see the pair getting their occasionally biased points of view across.

It’s a mouth-watering prospect that promises to entertain fans.

Former Red Devil Neville expressed a similar sense of excitement, saying:

“With Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher for company, we’ve got great live events lined up for London, Liverpool, Manchester, and Dublin.”

New beginnings

All three players hung up their boots when their ability to impose themselves on the pitch began to fade. Nonetheless, the three former players have had a successful career in punditry ever since.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville were aged 35 at retirement. Roy Keane retired at 34.

Recently, the ex-United captain Keane confessed that his fitness is a shadow of what it used to be. He also attributed his “embarrassing” fitness levels to his reluctance to play in legends matches.

Speaking to Off The Ball, he said: “I’m not fit. I’m far from fit. My fitness levels are actually very, very embarrassing.”

While Keane may not be able to get up and down the pitch as he used to, his passion and fiery character are still very much intact.



