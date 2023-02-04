Academy Match report: Derby County u18s 1-1 Manchester United u18s



Manchester United u18s were away to Derby County on Saturday morning in league action as they looked to continue their charge in the title race.

The first chance of the match came United’s way with a corner that was sent deep to Jack Kingdon at the back post to head back across for James Scanlon to awkwardly reach behind him and direct towards goal, only to see his effort blocked.

Up at the other end, a low strike from 20 yards was the first test for Elyh Harrison as he palmed the ball away at full stretch and was then quick up off the ground to smother the rebound.

A minute later though, Dajaune Brown gave Derby the lead after a poor back pass from Shea Lacey played Brown straight in to cut onto his left boot and slot past Harrison.

Lacey looked to make amends shortly after, cutting in from the right side and curling to the back post which caused the keeper to fumble it behind for a corner.

Approaching the half hour mark, a collision between Harrison and Brown left the keeper down and ultimately forced off to be replaced by u16 Will Murdock.

In the 38th minute, Brown was a danger again as he ran in behind and chipped over Murdock but the recovering Sam Murray was there to clear. This kept the score 1-0 going into the break.

In the second half, Derby’s impressive left-back Riley Maloney was played in down the left and tried to poke it past Murdock, who was down quick to save.

Ethan Williams beat his man to the byline and hammered low into a congested box, but the keeper was first to it, parrying it out to Jayce Fitzgerald to strike over the bar.

In the 74th minute, Victor Musa raced in behind and got a touch past the keeper but the forward couldn’t fond his feet to get a shot off and the chance fizzled out.

A few minutes later, Murray played the ball down the left channel for Williams to race in behind and squared to the Spanish born Musa for a simple tap in.

Victor Musa with the equaliser! 1-1 pic.twitter.com/Osh8Uhr8FX — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) February 4, 2023

United chased for a winner in the dying stages but couldn’t find the breakthrough, leaving them settling for just the one point which leaves them in third place.



United: Harrison (Murdock 31), Nolan, Kingdon, Jackson, Murray, Fitzgerald, Berry, Lacey, Scanlon (Munro 61), Musa

Unused subs: Kaba

