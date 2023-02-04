Avram Glazer spotted in Dubai amid takeover talks of Manchester United

Avram Glazer was spotted in Dubai amid takeover talks of Manchester United.

🚨🚨| JUST IN: Avram Glazer pictured in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/5QWVRbudfZ — centredevils. (@centredevils) February 4, 2023

United fans have been overjoyed after seeing this picture circulate over social media.

It is still to be confirmed whether the purpose of the visit was indeed regarding the takeover, but it seems highly likely.

Recent reports regarding the possibility of the Glazers continuing caused a meltdown on social media.

Fans are desperate to get rid of the owners, who have bled the club dry.

The incompetence from top to bottom has destroyed the club.

It has affected United’s performances on the pitch and has left them behind their rivals.

The fans only want what is best for the club, which means substantial investment into the playing squad, stadium, training facilities and other infrastructure.

United must have the best in class in all departments.

This is likely to cost a fortune, and not every owner will be able to fund this rebuild.

This is one of the main reasons why United fans want the Dubai Investment Fund to buy the club.

They have an abundance of wealth and resources to make United great again.

The next few weeks could be crucial in determining how and when the sale goes through.