Bayern Munich want to sell Marcel Sabitzer no matter what



It is premature to discuss making Marcel Sabitzer’s move to Manchester United permanent before he has even kicked a ball, but nonetheless, information coming out of Germany on this subject makes for interesting reading.

According to the reliable Christian Falk, Bayern Munich have already made some decisions that will be key to the Austrian’s future and that will be of great encouragement to United.

Writing for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing for Caught Offside, Falk says:

“I’ve heard that reports of an option-to-buy for Sabitzer are inaccurate. Bayern Munich are keeping their cards close to the chest on this one.

“They are very optimistic that if he performs well at United they can get a good deal for him.

“He will most likely be sold in the summer. Konrad Laimer will come in as a free agent in the summer – it’s not signed and official yet but it will come.”

If Falk is right, the lack of a buy option will be no hurdle to United and they are very much in a “try before you buy” situation.

The big takeaway from the report is that Bayern will be wanting to sell the player no matter what and have already lined up his replacement.

The only issue in regard to not having the buy option is that it allows Bayern to hike up the price should the 28 year old perform really well at Old Trafford.

Falk also confirmed that Newcastle had joined the race with Chelsea and United for the midfielder but that they “had no chance against Chelsea and United.”

“United were leading from the beginning and they made it happen,” he said.

It is now just over to the player to perform on his new stage and bring the story to its natural conclusion.







