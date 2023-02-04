Confirmed Man United XI vs Crystal Palace: Anthony Martial not in squad, Marcel Sabitzer on the bench



Marcel Sabitzer and Jadon Sancho are not in the starting XI for Manchester United against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

There are few changes from the side that beat Nottingham Forest in midweek.

Marcus Rashford and David de Gea return, having been rested.

Wout Weghorst continues up front and Anthony Martial’s comeback would appear to have been cut short, as he is not in the squad and was not seen travelling to the ground with the rest of the team.

In defence, despite Diogo Dalot’s return, Aaron Wan-Bissaka retains the right back position, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez pair up again at centre back and Luke Shaw is at left back.

Casemiro and Fred are in the defensive midfield roles again, with Bruno Fernandes at number 10.

United can boast one of the strongest benches in a long time, with Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Sabitzer, Dalot, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Kobbie Mainoo and Tyrell Malacia being supported by Tom Heaton.

Sabitzer, on loan from Bayern Munich, is expected to be given his debut in the second half.

He is currently the only experienced backup to the Brazilian duo in central midfield.

Sancho is also expected to play some part as he returns to fitness. On Wednesday he was deployed as a number 10 with Fernandes being moved out to the right and it will be interesting to see if the same tactic is used today.

Dalot, too, might be given minutes in the second half to get up to speed ahead of a busy schedule.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 The Reds to take on the Eagles 🥁#MUFC || #MUNCRY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 4, 2023







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



