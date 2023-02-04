David Raya possibly on the move this summer – The Athletic

Manchester United are going strong this season under new manager Erik ten Hag, challenging mightily for multiple honours, in the hopes of ending more than a half-decade spell without a trophy.

The Red Devils wrapped up the January transfer window with the deadline day signing of Marcel Sabitzer on loan from German giants, Bayern Munich, to add to further loan deals for Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland from Burnley and Crystal Palace respectively.

Butland will serve as the new back-up foil to David de Gea, after Martin Dubravka was recalled from his loan spell by parent club, Newcastle United.

De Gea has been the undisputed no.1 under Ten Hag this term, with the likes of the aforementioned Dubravka and Tom Heaton standing in reserve.

The Spaniard’s contract runs out in the summer, and United are yet to trigger a clause to extend it until next year.

The Red Devils had chosen to trigger similiar clauses in the contracts of Fred, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Diego Dalot, while forsaking the chance to do so with the likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones and Tom Heaton.

This uncertainty regarding De Gea’s future has caused United to be linked with a whole host of goalkeepers, from Diogo Costa and Odysseas Vlachodimos in Portugal to Kevin Trapp and Yann Sommer in Germany.

However, the correct replacement, might well be lying in wait in West London, another Spanish International goalkeeper, by the name of David.

David Raya has made waves after Brentford’s promotion to the big-time, and according to the Athletic, his dominating performances in between the sticks for the Bees has led a number of clubs to actively chase his signature this summer.

The former Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper is excellent in regard to distribution, with a wide passing range and his ability to kick the ball long is second to none in the English game at the present moment.

Raya’s deal runs out in 2024, and he rejected Brentford’s initial offer of a new contract in May of last year, which in turn led to the signing of Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer from Lazio.

Strakosha is a ready-made, capable replacement for the Spaniard, and his transfer is proof that Brentford are aware that holding on to Raya may be a task that is presently beyond their means.

The Bees are known for displaying a level of shrewdness in the way they are able to manoeuvre the transfer market, buying cheap and selling big, and that may be, once more, what they have planned for their present day no.1.

Wherever he does eventually land up, this summer promises to be an interesting one for David Raya.