Erik ten Hag delighted with team spirit after hard-fought win over Crystal Palace

Erik ten Hag was happy with his team’s fight and resilience after their hard-fought 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

A ten-man Manchester United held on to claim all three points in what was a feisty affair at Old Trafford.

United took the lead early in the first half via a Bruno Fernandes penalty.

They dominated proceedings and doubled their lead in the second half courtesy of Marcus Rashford.

Things went downhill shortly after that, as Casemiro was sent off for holding Will Hughes on the neck.

The visitors got one back after a corner routine.

United fans feared the worst, but the team showed fight and kept Palace at bay.

Ten Hag spoke about the unfair decision to give Casemiro a red card:

“It’s about the inconsistency. Not just in this game, but away vs Crystal Palace, they hit the light out of Martínez’s eyes, VAR does nothing, and today they do. It all started with an aggressive challenge on Antony, after which they also did nothing.”

“I saw two teams fighting and two crossing the line, but only our player got sent off, and that’s not right.”

Ten Hag was pleased with United’s second goal.

“Garnacho and Rashford gave us a totally different dynamic. It [Rashford’s goal] was a perfect team goal for me, ended with the cross from Luke Shaw.”