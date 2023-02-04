Former Bayern Munich youth star Taylor Booth generating interest from Manchester United



Manchester United’s season has been hamstrung by the lack of a proper goalscorer after the departure of last season’s top scorer and injuries to multiple midfielders.

Despite these glaring errors, United have done quite well and are currently fighting on all four fronts with a Carabao Cup final to look forward to in February.

Erik ten Hag knows the importance of remedying these next summer after only the loan market was available to use in the winter.

Midfielder required next season

The midfield search is currently dominated by names such as Frenkie de Jong and Jude Bellingham. But a new star might just have risen on the horizon.

The Daily Mail have revealed that Ten Hag is “actively monitoring” current FC Utrecht midfielder Taylor Booth. The 21-year-old joined the Dutch side this season from Bayern Munich.

He was highly regarded at the Bundesliga giants and had trained multiple times with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and was even offered a contract extension.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly an admirer of FC Utrecht’s 21-year-old midfielder Taylor Booth. Ten Hag is actively monitoring Booth’s progress and may bring him to Manchester United. Would you take him to United? pic.twitter.com/Kfd5FIe6hl — Pryde (@utdmotion) February 3, 2023

But sensing his chances to break into the starting line-up would be difficult due to the options at the Bavarian giants’ disposal, he refused, much to the displeasure of Bayern.

Despite his young age, he has already claimed the Eredivisie player of the month in November and has also been named in Eredevisie Team of the Week on multiple occasions.

Taylor Booth could be the unlikely solution

Ten Hag, who was a former player and coach at Utrecht, is well informed about the 21-year-old who has scored twice and assisted three more in only 12 starts.

“Ten Hag still has strong ties to the club so is well informed on Booth’s capabilities and is believed to be actively monitoring his progress with the 21-year old impressing so far,” the report read.

Burnley and a couple of Portuguese clubs were trying for him earlier and have been joined by many top Serie A and La Liga clubs along with United.

He is only valued at €1.50million according to Transfermarkt and the United manager is definitely trying to reduce the overall age of his squad and is in need of a young and energetic presence.

Booth is also versatile, and has the ability to play all across the middle of the park and on the wings if required, an asset the Dutch boss values highly.



