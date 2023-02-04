Impressive January for Marcus Rashford capped by an incredible awards haul



Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has been a force to be reckoned with this season. As the Premier League campaign has progressed, he has gone from strength to strength.

Best season ever

At the time of writing, Rashford had notched 19 goals for Manchester United in all competitions.

The breakdown of his goals is as follows:

Premier League: 22 games, 10 goals

Carabao Cup: 4 games, 5 goals

Europa League: 4 games, 3 goals

FA Cup: 2 games, 1 goal

While an incredible return at face value, when we consider that the bulk of these goals have come after his World Cup campaign, they become more impressive.

According to Planet Football, the Mancunian attacker is the first player from a top-five European league to reach ten goals across all competitions since the end of Qatar 2022.

Finding superlatives to describe Rashford’s current form has become increasingly difficult.

However, where words may fail, the awards he has received for January speak volumes.

He is arguably United’s most valuable player.

For the first time in his career, the 25-year-old forward received the Manchester United Player of the Month, Premier League Player of the Month, and Manchester United Goal of the month together.

Marcus Rashford's January: #mufc Player of the Month 🏆#PL Player of the Month 🏆#mufc Goal of the Month ⚽️ — United Journal (@theutdjournal) February 3, 2023

The uniqueness of the occasion did not escape Rashford. The in-form striker also thanked his support system, consisting of teammates, coaches, family, and fans, for helping him win the illustrious awards. The United no.10 shared a tweet that read:

“The last month couldn’t have gone better for me. On a personal note, it’s the first time I’ve won these awards together, and hopefully not the last. Thank you to my teammates, the coaches, my family and the fans for helping me to win these awards. #PremierLeague #ManUnited”

The last month couldn't have gone better for me. On a personal note, it's the first time I've won these awards together and hopefully not the last. Thank you to my teammates, the coaches, my family and the fans for helping me to win these awards. 🔴 #PremierLeague #ManUnited pic.twitter.com/Aw9XD5iO6a — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 3, 2023

Erik ten Hag and Rashford will be hoping that United’s no.10 can carry this scintillating form right through to the end of the season.

Doing so could secure United a top-four finish and even some silverware at the end of the campaign.